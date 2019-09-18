Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) serves notices to defaulters

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) served notices to various government defaulted consumers having cumulative gas bills and asked them to clear their dues till September 23, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) served notices to various government defaulted consumers having cumulative gas bills and asked them to clear their dues till September 23, 2019.

SNGPL spokesman said on Wednesday, that SNGPL issued notices to all defaulting customers from government departments against a total default amount of Rs 459,296,314.