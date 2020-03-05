Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to provide relief to domestic consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Thursday decided to provide a significant relief to the domestic consumers.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, in the light of the Lahore High Court decision, domestic consumers would be given interim relief of about Rs 3.7 billion.

The interim relief would be adjusted in bills from March 2020 to June 2020. The decision would benefit 38 million domestic gas users.