Sui Southern Gas Company Saves Rs 500 In Separate Raids In 6 Months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGS)'s customer relations department has saved gas worth of Rs 500 million by conducting raids against gas theft in different areas of Karachi and Hub Town of Balochistan during last six months.

The teams assigned with the task of bringing gas thieves to justice have been diligently carrying out raids in Karachi and Hub city, said a SSGC press release on Wednesday.

Over a course of six months (July to Dec. 2019), the team has carried out more than 40,000 successful raids in Karachi and Hub city. At the result of these actions company has been able to save 1,864 MMCF gas from the hands of miscreants. In rupees, the total value of this saved gas sums up to Rs 500 million.

