Suicide attack at Wahga border: ATC sentences to death three terrorists on five counts

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced to death three terrorists after they were found guilty of bomb blast at Wahga border which left 70 people dead and 107 others injured.

The court awarded death sentence to all three terrorists including Saeed Jan, Haseeb Ullah and Hussnain on five counts each. The court also awarded them 24 years imprisonment besides Rs 10,000 fine for each. Two accused Shafiq and Ghulam Hussain were given benefit of doubt and were released.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Butter announced the verdict after hearing both sides and recording statements of over 101 witnesses. 70 people died and over 107 persons injured after suicide bombers exploded themselves on Nov 3, 2014. Pakistani Taliban claimed the responsibility for the attack while other militant groups including Jundullah also said that they carried out the attack. The attack took place on the occasion of flag ceremony at Wahga border.