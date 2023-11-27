Open Menu

Suicide Attack Claims Two Lives In Bannu’s Bakkakhel Area

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2023 | 04:46 PM

BANNU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2023) A devastating suicide blast shook the Bakkakhel area of Bannu, claiming two lives and injuring seven others, including three security officials.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber, identified as an Afghan citizen linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) faction led by Hafiz Gul Bahadur, targeted the security forces convoy.

The ISPR confirmed the loss of two innocent lives and ongoing operations in the region to eradicate the menace of terrorism. The situation remains tense as authorities intensify efforts to ensure the safety of the area.

