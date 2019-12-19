UrduPoint.com
Suicide Attack In Lakki Marwat District Of KP: Police

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:42 PM

The local police say that suicide bomber was going to his target but exploded in Lakki Marwat area and no causality was reported from the scene.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) A suicide attack has taken place in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber PakhtoonKhwa here on Thursday.

According to the police, the suicide bomber was on his way to target but the explosive material he was wearing just exploded in Lakki Marwat district.

No casuality has been reported from the crime scene.

"The suicide bomber was going to attack his target somewhere but the explosive material just exploded," said the local police. He also said: " The evidences are being collected from the spot,".

A few days ago, a suicide bomber was taken into custody from an area in Peshawar and her family members were also taken into custody by the local police.

