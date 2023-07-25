Suicide attack in mosque at Landikotal claims life of Additional SHO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional SHO, Adnan Afridi embraced martyrdom while several others were injured due to a suicide attack at Ali Masjid in Landikotal Tehsil of Khyber District on Tuesday.

According to reports, the suicide bomber targeted Police officials who were performing prayers in the mosque.

Police and Rescue authorities rushed to the site of the blast and started shifting injured to nearby hospital fortreatment.