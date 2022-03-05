Suicide attack in Peshawar mosque kills 57, injures over 170

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 57 worshipers were killed and over 170 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Kocha Risaldar mosque during Friday prayer near Qissa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayer, police said.

Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Inspector Genearl of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and Chief Capital Police Officer Aijaz Ahmad confirmed that it was a suicide attack.

Barrister Saif told the media that two attackers first opened fire on the policemen deployed for the security of the mosque, and then one of them managed to enter the mosque and blasted himself among the worshipers, causing substantial human loss.

IGP Ansari, while visiting the blast site, said some five to six kilograms explosive material was used by the bomber. The attackers wearing black dress had come to the mosque on foot.

He said one of the attackers opened fire at the policemen, who were performing duty some 20 to 25 yards from the mosque's entrance, martyring Constable Jamil Khan and critically injuring Head Constable Farman. The attacker managed to enter the mosque under the cover of firing and blew himself up in the third row of worshipers.

The IGP said no prior alert about the terror act was received by the police.

The CCTV footage showed an attacker entering the jampacked mosque while firing shots at the police and people.

The structure of the mosque was crumbled due to the high intensity of explosion, with human organs and blood shattered.

The rescue teams and police, with the help of locals shifted the dead and injured to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where an emergency was declared.

A high level investigation team comprising officials of KP Police, Counter Terrorism Department, Special Branch and Bomb Disposal Squad visited the blast to collect evidence and record eyewitness accounts.

LRH spokesperson Muhammad Asim told the media that 48 bodies and 136 injured were brought to the hospital.

He feared that the death toll might rise as many of 38 injured, admitted in different wards, were in critical condition.

The spokesman advised the people, especially the relatives of victims, to avoid unnecessary stay in the wards to ensure proper treatment of their loved ones.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while strongly condemning the blast, sought a report from the IGP. He also directed the LRH administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

According to LRH officials, the martyred worshipers identified so far included prayer leader Irshad Khalili son of Ghulam Abbas, Musarat Khan, Asif son of Iqbal Junior Clerk Police Department, Akhtar Hussain son of Yaqoob of Counter Terrorism Department, police constable Jamil, Ilyas Hussain son of Yusuf Ali, Syed Akbar son of Manzoor Hussain Shah, Hussain son of Muhammad Qasim, Syed Musarat Hussain and Fahim Abbas, Aqeeq Bangash, Muhammad Ali son of Faqir Hussain, Anas Aghaz son of Mir Agha, Abdul Ali son Ghulam Ali, Riaz Ali Syed son of Mohib Ali, Baz Gul son of Hassan Gul, Raza Ali, Hasanain, Fateh Ali, Mujahid Ali, Mazhar Ali Kiyani, Ali Agha, Arif Hussain, Musarat Raza, Altaf Hussain.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and other political leaders strongly condemned the blast.

Barrister Saif and Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash visited Lady Reading Hospital where they inquired after health of the injured..

Barrister Saif said the government stood with the families of martyrs and injured in the hour of grief. Investigation into the blast was underway and the culprits would be brought to justice at all costs, he added.