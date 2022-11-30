Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that a policeman and a child have been killed in the suicide attack near the police van in Baleli area.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 30ty, 2022) A police officer and a child were killed while 24 others including police cops injured in a suicide blast near police van near Baleli area of Quetta on Wednesday.

The police and rescue team reached the spot soon as they came to know about the blast.

The bomb squad was also called there for assistance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the incident and ordered investigation into it.

(Details to follow)