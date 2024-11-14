Suicide attack on Charadda police, no casualty reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A suicide blast occurred near a mobile police van at Akhun Dheri area here on Thursday morning, however, no casualty was reported.

District police said a suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up near a police van in Akhun Dheri area of Charsadda, but fortunately, the police van and officers on duty remained unharmed.

There was no crowd nearby at the time of the attack. Police said the attacker detonated the explosives shortly after the police vehicle had passed on Hari Chand Road.

The loud explosion was heard across a wide area and people in the vicinity came out of the home. The police and bomb disposal squad rushed to the blast place and started an investigation.