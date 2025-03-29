Open Menu

Suicide Blast Hits Mastung District, No Casualties Reported

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A powerful suicide blast occurred in the Luk-Pass area of Mastung district during a gathering organized by Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Levies personnel confirmed that a blast occurred in the Luk-Pass area of Mastung district during a gathering organized by Akhtar Mengal, private news channels reported.

Security personnel have cordoned off the area.

Police are currently investigating and ascertaining the cause of the blast.

