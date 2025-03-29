Suicide Blast Hits Mastung District, No Casualties Reported
Sumaira FH
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A powerful suicide blast occurred in the Luk-Pass area of Mastung district during a gathering organized by Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
Levies personnel confirmed that a blast occurred in the Luk-Pass area of Mastung district during a gathering organized by Akhtar Mengal, private news channels reported.
Security personnel have cordoned off the area.
Police are currently investigating and ascertaining the cause of the blast.
