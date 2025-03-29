Suicide blast hits Mastung district, no casualties reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A powerful suicide blast occurred in the Luk-Pass area of Mastung district during a gathering organized by Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Security personnel have cordoned off the area.

Police are currently investigating and ascertaining the cause of the blast.