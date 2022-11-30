UrduPoint.com

Suicide Blast Kills At Least 2 People, Injures 24 Others In Pakistan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Suicide Blast Kills at Least 2 People, Injures 24 Others in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) At least two people died and 24 others were injured as a result of a suicide blast targeting a police truck in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta in Balochistan province, media reported on Wednesday, citing the police.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that the explosion was a suicide attack after the police found remains of the suicide bomber near the incident site, as cited by the Geo broadcaster.

The report also said that about 20 policemen and four civilians were injured, including a child and a police officer.

The report added that the truck overturned and fell into a ravine.

The attack took place two days after Pakistani radical group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off the ceasefire agreed with the country's government in June and ordered its militants to carry out attacks across the country.

