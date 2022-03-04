Suicide blast toll mounts to 57, over 170 injured: Police

The death toll of a suicide blast inside a mosque here Friday night mounted to 57 while over 170 people sustain injuries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The death toll of a suicide blast inside a mosque here Friday night mounted to 57 while over 170 people sustain injuries.

Police and Lady Reading hospital spokesman told APP that 57 worshipers were martyred and over 170 others injured after a suicide bomber blasted himself up inside a mosque during Friday prayer at Koocha Risaldar in Peshawar City.

Police said high level investigation team has been constituted to probe the incident.