Suicide Bomber Among 4 Terrorists Killed In N Waziristan Operation: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in North Waziristan District on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in North Waziristan District on Tuesday.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the army troops and the terrorists, resulting into killing of the latter. A suicide bomber was also among those killed.

The terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, were planning to conduct a high profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to proactive response by the security forces, ISPR said.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

"The sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area," ISPR said, adding the security forces of Pakistan were fully determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

