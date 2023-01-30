MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) A suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, 13 victims are in critical condition, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported on Monday, citing security services.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that as a result of the explosion in the mosque at least 50 people were injured.

At least 90 people have received injuries and have been taken to a hospital in Peshawar, 13 of them are in critical condition. Two policemen were killed, the broadcaster reported.