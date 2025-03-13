Open Menu

Suicide Bomber Detonates Himself At Upper Jandola Fort In South Waziristan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:58 PM

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

Security forces eliminate 10 terrorists in retaliatory fire by the security forces.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) A suicide bomber detonated himself at the gate of Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The bomber wanted to target the Upper Jandola Fort.

“A suicide bombing targeted the Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 10 terrorists were eliminated in retaliatory fire by security forces,” confirmed he security sources.

According to the media reports, an intense exchange of gunfire took place first after explosion, with the sources confirming that the attack was indeed a suicide bombing.

The security sources stated that all the attackers were neutralized outside the fort’s gate.

As per security officials, the suicide bomber detonated him near the southern gate after which two soldiers were injured. The identification process of the terrorists who were killed during the operation is currently underway.

