Suicide bomber hits security forces' convoy in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Two innocent civilians have embraced martyrdom while three soldiers of Pakistan Army alongwith seven civilians got injured after a motorbike-borne suicide bomber hit the security forces convoy in Bakka Khel area of Bannu District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on November 26, a motorcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District.

Sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The ISPR said, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strength our resolve."