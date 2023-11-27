Open Menu

Suicide Bomber Hits Security Forces' Convoy In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Suicide bomber hits security forces' convoy in Bannu

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Two innocent civilians have embraced martyrdom while three soldiers of Pakistan Army alongwith seven civilians got injured after a motorbike-borne suicide bomber hit the security forces convoy in Bakka Khel area of Bannu District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on November 26, a motorcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District.

Sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The ISPR said, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strength our resolve."

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Bannu Army ISPR Suicide November

Recent Stories

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

2 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

5 hours ago
PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan