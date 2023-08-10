Suicide bomber of Ali Masjid came from Afghanistan: Handler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The handler of a suicide bomber who blew himself up in Ali Masjid of Khyber district, informed during a police investigation that the bomber had come from Afghanistan with a target to attack police van or Khyber police.

According to police, the handler named Abuzar told police that he and the suicide bomber, Ansar spent two nights in Landikotal, from where they hired a carry van on a Rs 1000 fare and reached the Ali Masjid in Khyber.

The arrested handler further told that the suicide bomber entered Pakistan through Shalman mountain and reached Landikotal where he was provided with suicide jacket and targets. According to Abuzar, the marriage ceremony of the suicide bomber was scheduled to be held after 20 days.

It merits a mention here that on 25th July, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Ali Masjid of Khyber, martyring an additional station house officer.