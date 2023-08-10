Open Menu

Suicide Bomber Of Ali Masjid Came From Afghanistan: Handler

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Suicide bomber of Ali Masjid came from Afghanistan: Handler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The handler of a suicide bomber who blew himself up in Ali Masjid of Khyber district, informed during a police investigation that the bomber had come from Afghanistan with a target to attack police van or Khyber police.

According to police, the handler named Abuzar told police that he and the suicide bomber, Ansar spent two nights in Landikotal, from where they hired a carry van on a Rs 1000 fare and reached the Ali Masjid in Khyber.

The arrested handler further told that the suicide bomber entered Pakistan through Shalman mountain and reached Landikotal where he was provided with suicide jacket and targets. According to Abuzar, the marriage ceremony of the suicide bomber was scheduled to be held after 20 days.

It merits a mention here that on 25th July, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Ali Masjid of Khyber, martyring an additional station house officer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan Police Marriage Suicide Van July Mosque From

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

44 minutes ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

44 minutes ago
 Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

44 minutes ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

1 hour ago
 Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

1 hour ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

3 hours ago
OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

3 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

3 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

3 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

3 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Ess ..

Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Essa Rajero, Thatta as part of it ..

3 hours ago
 IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands t ..

IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands to foster family businesses in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan