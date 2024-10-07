Suicide Bomber Targeted Chinese In Karachi: Initial Report
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 02:44 PM
Bomb disposal squad prepares report following explosion, which took place near a traffic signal close to airport in Karachi
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) An initial report confirmed that the recent attack on Chinese citizens near Karachi Airport was a suicide bombing, utilizing 70 to 80 kilograms of explosive material.
The sources said that the bomb disposal squad prepared this report following the explosion, which took place near a traffic signal close to the airport.
The blast was executed with a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) at the departure signal of Jinnah International Airport.
The report showed that the bomber was in a vehicle packed with explosives, waiting for the arrival of Chinese nationals, and deliberately crashed into the target as it drew near.
The investigation revealed that the suicide attack specifically targeted a group of foreign nationals. The explosion resulted in significant damage, with 12 vehicles impacted—three of which were completely destroyed.
Recent Stories
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's message on Palestine Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns blast near Chinese nationals' vehicle in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for empowering youth with science, technology6 minutes ago
-
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 42,000 lives lost15 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near Karachi airport15 minutes ago
-
CM commends CTD for killing 7 terrorists in Mianwali16 minutes ago
-
CM Murad pays condolence visit to Chinese Consulate26 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns explosion near Karachi airport26 minutes ago
-
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns terrorist attack on Chinese engineers' convoy in Karachi1 hour ago
-
192 arrested during anti-smog crackdown in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Two dacoits arrested in police encounter2 hours ago