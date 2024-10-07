Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bomb disposal squad prepares report following explosion, which took place near a traffic signal close to airport in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) An initial report confirmed that the recent attack on Chinese citizens near Karachi Airport was a suicide bombing, utilizing 70 to 80 kilograms of explosive material.

The sources said that the bomb disposal squad prepared this report following the explosion, which took place near a traffic signal close to the airport.

The blast was executed with a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) at the departure signal of Jinnah International Airport.

The report showed that the bomber was in a vehicle packed with explosives, waiting for the arrival of Chinese nationals, and deliberately crashed into the target as it drew near.

The investigation revealed that the suicide attack specifically targeted a group of foreign nationals. The explosion resulted in significant damage, with 12 vehicles impacted—three of which were completely destroyed.