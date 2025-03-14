Open Menu

Suicide Bombers Identified In Darul Uloom Haqqania, Bannu Attacks: KP IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Suicide bombers identified in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Bannu Attacks: KP IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday confirmed the identification of suicide bombers involved in the recent attacks on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera and Bannu.

Speaking to the media, IGP Hameed stated that investigations into both incidents are ongoing adding that CCTV footage from both sites has been secured, and the suicide bombers were identified through forensic analysis of their remains.

He also revealed that the vehicles used in the Bannu attack have been tracked, and foreign-made weapons were utilized in the incident.

"We are investigating the origin of the weapons and how they entered the country," he said.

Hameed added that compensation cheques of one million rupees each have been provided to the families of the 12 martyrs of the Bannu blast.

Highlighting efforts to restore security, the IGP disclosed that over 100 suspects involved in disturbing peace in Kurram have been arrested.

"Terrorist elements have started to emerge in the Kurram incidents, and a separate strategy has been devised to address the situation," he noted.

He expressed hope for sustainable peace in Kurram, adding that the Safe City Project has been approved and is expected to be completed within a few months.

