Suicide Bombers Identified In Darul Uloom Haqqania, Bannu Attacks: KP IGP
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday confirmed the identification of suicide bombers involved in the recent attacks on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera and Bannu.
Speaking to the media, IGP Hameed stated that investigations into both incidents are ongoing adding that CCTV footage from both sites has been secured, and the suicide bombers were identified through forensic analysis of their remains.
He also revealed that the vehicles used in the Bannu attack have been tracked, and foreign-made weapons were utilized in the incident.
"We are investigating the origin of the weapons and how they entered the country," he said.
Hameed added that compensation cheques of one million rupees each have been provided to the families of the 12 martyrs of the Bannu blast.
Highlighting efforts to restore security, the IGP disclosed that over 100 suspects involved in disturbing peace in Kurram have been arrested.
"Terrorist elements have started to emerge in the Kurram incidents, and a separate strategy has been devised to address the situation," he noted.
He expressed hope for sustainable peace in Kurram, adding that the Safe City Project has been approved and is expected to be completed within a few months.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suicide bombers identified in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Bannu Attacks: KP IGP4 minutes ago
-
14th session of National Assembly starts14 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 73,501 cusecs water14 minutes ago
-
10 TTP militants eliminated in attack on FC office14 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Division striving to ensure effective governance14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Department’s campaign for early cotton sowing nears 1 miln-acre target14 minutes ago
-
KMU’s Dr. Maria Khattak recognized as `Inspiring Woman in STEM’ by Global Health Research Centre14 minutes ago
-
‘Criminal’ perishes in encounter with Pirwadhai Police14 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Gulshanabad Check Post, reviews construction work, security arrangements14 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan, aiding over 337,000 people24 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 927 kg drugs in 8 operations34 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to convene ADP moot for development schemes34 minutes ago