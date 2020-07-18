Suicide incidents rose to 458 after former Indian Havildar suicide in IOK

A former Indian Army Havildar, who had subsequently joined Defence Service Corps (DSC), committed suicide in Poonch district, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A former Indian Army Havildar, who had subsequently joined Defence Service Corps (DSC), committed suicide in Poonch district, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service 45-year-old former Havildar, Bashir Ahmed, ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon in Mendhar area of the district.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 458 since January 2007.