UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Rate In Indian Army Increases: IOK

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:25 PM

Suicide rate in Indian army increases: IOK

Two Indian soldiers committed suicide and an officer was killed by his colleague in two different areas of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Two Indian soldiers committed suicide and an officer was killed by his colleague in two different areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man committed suicide after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kuma in Kulgam district.

"Constable Hemant lost the cool and fired with his INSAS rifle on the ASI killing him on the spot and in the meantime he shot himself. Both were dead at the spot", a police officer said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that investigation had been launched to ascertain the reasons.

In another incident, an Indian army soldier of 226 Field Unit shot himself dead with his service rifle at Boniyar Uri in Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, an Indian Border Security Force man died of COVID-19 at BSF Sector Headquarters in Panthachowk in Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Dead Army Police Died Suicide Srinagar Man Border Media

Recent Stories

US says foreign students not allowed to stay if th ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea's COVID-19 cases rise fast in recent week ..

28 seconds ago

US envoy to North Korea arrives in South after Pyo ..

30 seconds ago

Lady Reading Hospital launches gigantic project to ..

32 seconds ago

Pakistan offers condolences on loss of lives in Tu ..

5 minutes ago

Brazil league announces August 9 start despite opp ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.