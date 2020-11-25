Suicide trend among Indian troops on rise in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the realization of fighting a futile war against an entire population of the disputed territory has landed Indian forces' personnel posted in IIOJK in a morale crisis.

A report released by Srinagar-based Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the phenomenon of committing suicide among the troops shows an upward trend with 38 soldiers taking their life, this year so far, in IIOJK as against 16 in 2019.

As many as 481 Indian troops have committed suicide in the territory since January 2007. The report citing defense analysts said that frustrated Indian Army cannot fight valiant Kashmiris, and the characterless Indian Army is no match for resilient Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy toll on Kashmiris for the past over seven decades, particularly after the launch of present phase of robust freedom struggle in the territory in 1989.

It said that New Delhi had intensified its oppression against innocent Kashmiris since August 05, last year when fascist Modi-led Indian government revoked Kashmir's special status.

In addition to killing 256 people, India took number of brutal steps including introduction of land and domiciles laws to carry forward its Hindutva agenda in the territory.

Posters have appeared at several districts in IIOJK, persuading people not to participate in the so-called upcoming District Development Council elections which are aimed at hoodwinking the world and furthering the occupation of the territory.