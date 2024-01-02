SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology (SUIT) Peshawar and Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday signed an agreement to jointly initiate projects of combined nature aimed at promoting higher education in the KP in particular and in other provinces in general

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology (SUIT) Peshawar and Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday signed an agreement to jointly initiate projects of combined nature aimed at promoting higher education in the KP in particular and in other provinces in general.

The agreement was signed by Chairman HERA, Fazle Qadir and Vice President SUIT, Azmat Ali. Member board of Trustees of SUIT, Taimoor Riaz, high ranking officials of the University and HERA were also present on the occasion.

The agreement is aimed at searching and seeking different projects related to imparting training, holding workshops, seminars, symposia, conferences and research based projects in various government and semi government departments of KP and in other provinces.

Talking on the occasion, the Chairman HERA said that this agreement was the first of its kind in the province, where a government department and private university joined hands to initiate projects of mutual interests for the spread and promotion of higher education in KP.

He was of the view that the agreement was open to execute its jurisdiction in other provinces, as well as in other sectors, including elementary and secondary education and professional and technical education. He also stated that different NGOs and foreign funding agencies would be engaged in these projects.

The Vice President SUIT also congratulated the Chairman HERA for such a big leap in the right direction to execute joint projects in the field of education.