SUIT Prof. Altaf Hashmi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

SUIT Prof. Altaf Hashmi receives lifetime achievement award

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi in which lifetime achievement awards were given to alumni of the institution for their outstanding services in the field of medical sciences.

Prof.

Altaf Hashmi of SIUT received the lifetime achievement award for his services, while a memento was conferred to SIUT for its meritorious services in the world of medical sciences during the past five decades.

The Vice Chancellor of the University then invited all the team of SIUT present in the auditorium to come forward and collectively receive the award on behalf of their founder Director Prof. Adib Rizvi.

