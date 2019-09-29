UrduPoint.com
Suitable Time For Gram Sowing Till Oct 15

Suitable time for gram sowing till Oct 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Most suitable time for the cultivation of gram in Attock and Chakwal is till October 15 so farmers should make timely preparations in this regard.

Punjab Agriculture department sources said this on Sunday. "For sowing drill method is good as this helps to drop seed at appropriate depth,"sources added.

Sources said farmers should keep a ratio of 30 kg seed on per acre of land and farmers could contact Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) for getting quality seed.

Farmers should sow gram desi varieties which include Balkasar 2000, Punjab 2008, Nehar 2000, Batal 98, CM-98, Bhakkar 2011, Nayab CH-2016, Batal 2016 while (Kabali) gram varieties CM-2008, Noor-91, Noor-2009, Noor-2013 and Taman 2013, sources added.

Sources further said at the time of sowing one and a half sack of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) must be used for obtaining good yield.

