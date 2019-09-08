Suitable time for potato sowing from the start of October

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to start potato cultivation preparations as suitable time for potato sowing begins from the start of October and continues till October 20.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Sunday that growers must sow disease free certified varieties of potato to obtain good yield of the commodity.

He suggested the farmers that ten days prior to the cultivation the seed should be taken out from cold storage and must be placed in shady area so that it gets familiar with the outside temperature.

He said farmers must sow certified varieties which includes Faisalabad white, Faisalabad Red, SH-5, PIR-Red, Sahiwal 704, Lady Rosetta, cardinal, Santay, Caroda and others.