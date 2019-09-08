UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suitable Time For Potato Sowing From The Start Of October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 09:20 PM

Suitable time for potato sowing from the start of October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to start potato cultivation preparations as suitable time for potato sowing begins from the start of October and continues till October 20.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Sunday that growers must sow disease free certified varieties of potato to obtain good yield of the commodity.

He suggested the farmers that ten days prior to the cultivation the seed should be taken out from cold storage and must be placed in shady area so that it gets familiar with the outside temperature.

He said farmers must sow certified varieties which includes Faisalabad white, Faisalabad Red, SH-5, PIR-Red, Sahiwal 704, Lady Rosetta, cardinal, Santay, Caroda and others.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal October Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi leading global efforts to shape future o ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses bill on ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes energy industry’s thought leaders a ..

2 hours ago

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.