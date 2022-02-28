SUJ challenges PECA Ordinance in SHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sukkur Union of Journalists has challenged the PECA Ordinance through a petition filed in Sindh High Court bench Sukkur, maintaining that the law was against the freedom of expression here on Monday.

The court summoned the concerned parties on Tuesday(March 1).

The SHC Sukkur bench accepted the petition and summoned the parties, including Secretary establishment Government of Pakistan, Federal Secretary Information and Law Secretary on March 1.