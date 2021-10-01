SUJ condoles demise of Journalist

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior Journalist Gulshan Shaikh.

In a condolence meeting, SUJ President Saleem Sahito, large number of SUJ office bearers and its members attended the condolence reference.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

They prayed for the higher ranks in the heaven to departed soul and patience to the family members on this irreparable loss.