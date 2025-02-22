SUJ-Dastoor Office-bearer Elected
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A photographer of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was elected as senior vice-president of the Sargodha Union of Journalists (Dastoor).
Hassan Mehmood was elected after the resignation of former senior vice-president Malik Abid, with a unanimous decision of the union.
The former senior vice president took the oath as president of the union after the resignation of president Syed Zulfiqar Hashmi. All the union body including General Secretary Syed Ashar Naveed, Chairman Ejaaz Malik, Zia-ud-Din Lali, GM Husnain, Asif Joyia, Rana Tahir, Shafique-ur-Rehman and a large number of journalists were present at the oath-taking.
