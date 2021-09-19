SUJ expresses sorrow over demise of CR Shamsi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi.

In a press statement, SUJ President Saleem Sahito and others extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and said that services of the late in journalism would be remembered.

They prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.