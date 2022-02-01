SUJ office-bearers take oath

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The oath taking ceremony of Sargodha Union of Journalists' newly elected office-bearers was held here on Tuesday.

District Bar Association Sargodha President, Advocate, Malik Shafqat Awan administered the oath to the new office-bearers. He felicitated the elected body and urged them to play their role for highlighting public issues.

Newly-elected President SUJ Zulfiqar Hashmi, Senior Vice President Khalid Mehmood Bhatti, Vice President Altamish Bhatti, General Secretary Malik Suleman Muazzam, Joint Secretary Muhammad Bilal, Finance Secretary Ziaudin Lali and other members took oath.

Newly elected President Zulfiqar Hashmi thanked all club members for voting for him.

A number of lawyers, journalists, local politicians, traders and some notables attended the ceremony.