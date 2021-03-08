Sujan Singh Haveli, Bhabha Bazar Food Street projects in final stages of approval: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood has said that the rehabilitation of Sujan Singh Haveli and Bhabha Bazar food Street are in final stages of approval.

The work on the projects, which would help promote tourism by preserving the historical identity of Rawalpindi, would begin soon. The cost of rehabilitation project of Sujan Singh Haveli was Rs 104 million and that of Bhabra Bazar Food Street Rs 80 million, he added.

He said this during his visit to Sujan Singh Haveli. Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq and Chief Officer RMC Ali Abbas Bukhari were also present.

The commissioner said following the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazar, the Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) had significantly increased its revenue through good governance.

He said the main objective of the two projects was to make Rawalpindi an attraction for tourists, which would also provide employment to the local population.

He said the one kilometer long Bhabhra Bazaar Food Street would be restored in the form of a two and a half century old street and the exteriors of the surrounding old style houses would also be restored in the old style.

He said Bhabra Bazaar would be turned into a pedestrian street and an important part of the project was that electricity, telephone and other utility cables would be laid underground and underground sewerage would be diverted to major pipes.