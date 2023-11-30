Sujan Singh Haveli to be preserved as national heritage: Dr Jamal

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Dr Jamal Nasir has said that proposals to build a museum, art and craft gallery, and food court in Sujan Singh Haveli would be implemented.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Dr Jamal Nasir has said that proposals to build a museum, art and craft gallery, and food court in Sujan Singh Haveli would be implemented.

He said this while visiting Sujan Singh Haveli along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha, Director Heritage Sardar Salman and Director Development Nazia Parveen Sudhan here on Thursday.

Dr Jamal said that Haveli had been neglected for years and now there was a need to protect this historic building by declaring it a national heritage site.

He said that along with the restoration and renovation of Sujan Singh Haveli and other projects related to it would be completed with 'fast speed' and the work that could not be done in years would be completed in days.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Sujan Singh Haveli could be the best source for the promotion of religious tourism while old buildings and temples adjacent to it would also be preserved.

He said that immediately only one-way traffic would be allowed in Raja Bazar, Sarafa Bazar and Bhabra Bazar while in future only pedestrians would be allowed to visit Bhabra Bazar and other vehicles would be completely banned.

The minister said that the work on the expansion of the Fawara Chowk parking plaza would be started soon.

The site of a new parking plaza near Bhabra Bazaar was being evaluated so that a parking facility would be available for the arrival of tourists in Sujan Singh Haveli in future.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that a detailed briefing would be given to the Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab Mohsin about Sujan Singh Haveli and the provision of funds for this important project would be ensured.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chhata said that regarding the restoration and renovation of Sujan Singh Haveli, the administration has the best suggestions and a comprehensive plan.

Face-lifting of old houses around Sujan Singh Haveli had also been planned to promote tourism, he said and added that foreign tourists visit Sujan Singh Haveli from time to time.