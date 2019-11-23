'Suji Halwa' remains popular food item among citizens during Winter

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :With the onset of winter season, the demand of 'Sooji ka Halwa' on rise all across the country including capital as a considerable rush is being witnessed at sweet shops and restaurants especially on weekends.

It is a traditional Pakistani famous dessert which is mostly serve with naan or puri on religious occasions and it also famous for weekend breakfasts.

Sooji halwa is one of the popular halwa recipes in Pakistan especially during Eid, wedding or any occasion; prepared using semolina as a Primary ingredient with lots of nuts, and may be served either hot or chilled.

According to a customers, a large number of platters of semolina halwas in front of sweet shops adorned with silver vark and crushed nuts are gripping attention of foody customers.

Shopkeepers said, sale of `Semolina Halwa', considered to be one of the favorite in the winter, has double comparatively to other seasons.

A shopkeeper said Halwa keeps the body warm and this is why it is extensively used in winter.

Halwa is usually eaten with pooris and chanay, said a citizens, adding, pooris are a decadent treat that brings the indulgence of halwa to another level.

Suji ka Halwa is a Pakistani traditional dessert it mostly served in occasions and most families prefer it in winters and every person like to eat, said Shazia Saeed a housewife.

A teacher Fouzia while arranging a party for her colleagues in school said, 'Sooji ka Halwa' is most preferable traditional dessert specially with hot puris in cold season so I arranged a Halwa Puri party for my friends.

"I love this halwa hot but it is just as good cold", said another citizens, adding, my grandmother used to serve it with pooris but they like to make it a full meal and add chanay with it while serving.

However, your family eats it, this halwa is just as good served simply with hot cardamom tea, she added.

Another customer while purchasing Halwa puri said, Halwa has to be one of my favorite desserts in winter. It can be made with such a variety of ingredients and the best thing is that each has a unique and individual taste.

Halwa poori is the best breakfast ever! It tasted much better too because it is kept especially soft and moist when served with pooris. But she really started enjoying it when she learnt to make it just how she like it , she added.

Another housewife Sumera Raziq said , sooji halwa can be made in a number of ways. She like to make it as 'makhadi halwa.' Color may be added, the most popular being pink, yellow or orange. But the expert cook will be able to give the sooji a beautiful golden color by caramelizing the sugar to just the right degree.

It is hard to achieve and needs practice, so initially it would be better to play it safe and go ahead with the pale color which is perfectly acceptable, and in fact, more popular, she added.

On the other hand health experts said, semolina flour has several health benefits, such as; healthy muscles, improves heart health, prevents anemia, controls over eating, early bowel movement, improves immunity, boost energy, helps in weight loss and specially for kids as it is good for their health in winter but if mothers cooked this halwa at home.