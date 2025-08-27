Suki Kinari Hydropower project extends flood relief support in Northern Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, a flagship initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has extended timely flood relief support to disaster-hit areas of northern Pakistan, following severe monsoon rains and floods that have caused widespread damage to infrastructure since July 2025.

According to a statement issued by the project management, heavy equipment including an excavator and two dump trucks were deployed to the Chillas area, located approximately 128 kilometers upstream, on July 24 to assist in clearing blocked roads and strengthening embankments.

Additional machinery was later deployed to disaster-hit areas near the dam site, and on August 19, following the collapse of the Mahandri Bridge on the A5-A6 section, the project again provided equipment to restore traffic flow and ensure relief supplies could reach affected communities.

By swiftly mobilizing resources, the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project has played a vital role in relief and recovery efforts while showcasing the strong sense of social responsibility embraced by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan. The project’s timely interventions, carried out in close coordination with local authorities and residents, have been widely appreciated by the community.

Beyond its contribution to clean energy, the initiative underscores the broader spirit of China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation under CPEC, which continues to play a vital role in promoting sustainable development, infrastructure resilience, and public well-being across the country.