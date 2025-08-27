Suki Kinari Hydropower Project Extends Flood Relief Support In Northern Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, a flagship initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has extended timely flood relief support to disaster-hit areas of northern Pakistan, following severe monsoon rains and floods that have caused widespread damage to infrastructure since July 2025.
According to a statement issued by the project management, heavy equipment including an excavator and two dump trucks were deployed to the Chillas area, located approximately 128 kilometers upstream, on July 24 to assist in clearing blocked roads and strengthening embankments.
Additional machinery was later deployed to disaster-hit areas near the dam site, and on August 19, following the collapse of the Mahandri Bridge on the A5-A6 section, the project again provided equipment to restore traffic flow and ensure relief supplies could reach affected communities.
By swiftly mobilizing resources, the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project has played a vital role in relief and recovery efforts while showcasing the strong sense of social responsibility embraced by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan. The project’s timely interventions, carried out in close coordination with local authorities and residents, have been widely appreciated by the community.
Beyond its contribution to clean energy, the initiative underscores the broader spirit of China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation under CPEC, which continues to play a vital role in promoting sustainable development, infrastructure resilience, and public well-being across the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower project extends flood relief support in Northern Pakistan57 seconds ago
-
Illegal LPG cylinders removed from passenger vehicles in DI Khan59 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad reviews preparations for Polio campaign, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, flood situation1 minute ago
-
DC announces seven holidays for schools,colleges in Kot Momin1 minute ago
-
Commissioner vows strict action against illegal constructions11 minutes ago
-
Unidentified body found under high-voltage power line in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Indonesian Consul General promotes Trade Expo in Sukkur21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls for international support in flood rehabilitation21 minutes ago
-
DISCOs ordered to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid flood emergency21 minutes ago
-
PPP Sukkur Division holds crucial meeting to strengthen party structure & discuss relief measures31 minutes ago
-
Distt admin launches pre-emptive rescue operation31 minutes ago
-
Growing dengue cases prompts administration for an urgent action plan31 minutes ago