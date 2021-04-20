UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sukki KInari Hydropower Is A Project Of National Importance

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

Sukki KInari Hydropower is a project of national importance

Commissioner Hazar Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday said that Suki Kinari Hydropower is a project of national importance, we would resolve all of its issues with the cooperation of political leadership

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazar Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday said that Suki Kinari Hydropower is a project of national importance, we would resolve all of its issues with the cooperation of political leadership. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the Sukki Kinari dam.

Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Hussain Shah briefed the commissioner about the nonpayment of the compensation amount to the people and grievances of the people and their reaction about the section IV report prepared by the revenue department and hydropower officials.

The commissioner while speaking at the occasion said that to resolve the issues of locals who have suffered from the Sukki Kinari power project constitute a committee comprising the local representatives including MPA Ahmed Hussain Shah, MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan, Commissioner Hazara division, DC Mansehra Qasim Ali Khan and find out an immediate solution.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dam Mansehra All From

Recent Stories

Murad approves Rs17.7 bln for purchase of snorkels ..

14 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 20 Apr 2021

16 seconds ago

PSDC meeting discusses about funds allocated for d ..

17 seconds ago

Biden Administration 'Strongly Support' Bill on DC ..

20 seconds ago

Czech Media Reveals 3rd Russian 'Suspect' in Ammo ..

4 minutes ago

Blood clots should be listed as rare Johnson & Joh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.