Sukki KInari Hydropower is a project of national importance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazar Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday said that Suki Kinari Hydropower is a project of national importance, we would resolve all of its issues with the cooperation of political leadership. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the Sukki Kinari dam.

Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Hussain Shah briefed the commissioner about the nonpayment of the compensation amount to the people and grievances of the people and their reaction about the section IV report prepared by the revenue department and hydropower officials.

The commissioner while speaking at the occasion said that to resolve the issues of locals who have suffered from the Sukki Kinari power project constitute a committee comprising the local representatives including MPA Ahmed Hussain Shah, MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan, Commissioner Hazara division, DC Mansehra Qasim Ali Khan and find out an immediate solution.