Sukku braves 49 degree Celsius

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Temperature in most parts of northern Sindh remained hot and dry on Thursday, crossing the 49-degree centigrade marked in Sukkur.

According to the local Met department, the maximum temperature was recorded in Sukkur as 49 degrees centigrade. Khairpur sizzled at 49 degrees centigrade, Shikarpur 49 degrees centigrade and Jacobabad 50 degrees centigrade.