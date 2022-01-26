UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Admin Asks To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Sukkur admin asks to ensure implementation of SOPs

After current wave of Covid-19, Sukkur administration has intensified action against violators in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :After current wave of Covid-19, Sukkur administration has intensified action against violators in the district.

On the directives of Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiqe Mahesar, DC Sukkur Javed Ahmed alongwith police officials on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to several restaurants, Marriage halls and reviewed SOPs implementation.

DC Sukkur warned the management of the marriage halls and resturents against violating SOPs and asked them to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the Sindh government at all costs, failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

