Sukkur admin provides healthy environment to the people: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :District Administration Sukkur would hold a flowers exhibition on the 22nd March (Sunday), said an announcement here on Friday.

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh and Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan would be the chief guest on the occasion. The exhibition would continue till April 15th.

The Mayor said,"Administration is taking steps to improve and provide healthy environment to the residents as it leads to healthy attitudes and flowers contribute remarkably to healthy environment.

He further said that in upcoming spring tree plantation drive, more trees would be planted in the areas where development activities were being carried out on large scale so that environment of Sukkur could be improved.