Sukkur Admin Sensitizes Public To Encourage Tree Plantation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Administration, Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Administration, Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there was need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses. Muhammad Ali Shaikh also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment.

He further told that municipal administration was organizing different programmes to sensitize the citizens to encourage plantation and to turn the Sukkur city into a green town, the administration has prepared a proper plan which is being implemented within few days, he added.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society representatives were being encouraged to participate in the tree plantation campaign. He further said that trees and plants are the prime source of environmental purification and beautification.

Muhamad Ali Shaikh said the Sukkur administration, on the directives by Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari would launch district wide drive to plant millions of trees in coming years to counter challenges of global warming and deforestation. Everyone must take part in the campaign to plant trees else the land will turn into a desert as the glaciers are already melting owing to the global warming, he said, adding that the tree plantation campaign would also help address the challenge of growing pollution.

