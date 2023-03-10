Sukkur admin sensitizing citizens to encourage tree plantation: MC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur Municipal Administration, Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there was a need to work actively to ensure the provision of civic facilities to the masses. He also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilise all available resources to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

Shaikh said that the municipal administration was organising various programmes to sensitise the citizens to encourage plantation and turn Sukkur city green, adding that it had prepared a proper plan which was being implemented in the first week of March.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the tree plantation campaign. "Trees and plants are prime sources of environmental purification and beautification," he added.

Muhamad Ali Shaikh said the Sukkur administration, on the directives of the deputy commissioner, would launch a district-wide drive to plant the maximum number of trees in coming years to counter the challenges of global warming and deforestation.

The tree plantation campaign would also help address the challenge of growing pollution, he stressed.