Sukkur Administration Asks People For Raising SOPs Awareness

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:48 PM

The district administration has continued effectively creating awareness about 'COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs)' among the people and about the importance of corona safety measures issued by NCOC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has continued effectively creating awareness about 'COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs)' among the people and about the importance of corona safety measures issued by NCOC.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel Taswar Tuesday said that he has already directed the Municipal authorities, Police, and all other district officers of their respective departments and NGOs to play their active role regarding creating awareness as well the proper implementation of its strategies to contain coronavirus and protect people from this disease particularly during third wave of COVID-19.

He said the local administration and citizens have also asked for raising SOPs awareness planned by the NCOC to avoid carrying this virus.

The deputy commissioner said the people were being appealed to follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow SOPs in Masajid, imam bargahs, markets, and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

He said the awareness among people could play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and could help to reduce the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.

