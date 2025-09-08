Sukkur Administration Effectively Manages Rainwater Drainage Despite Heavy Downpour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Despite the heavy downpour that started at 2 am in Sukkur city, the local administration took timely measures to ensure effective drainage of rainwater, clearing all areas promptly.
The first spell of rain, which lasted from 2 am to 7 am today, saw the administration complete the drainage process efficiently. Although the rain continues intermittently, the administration remains vigilant, ensuring uninterrupted drainage operations to prevent any inconvenience to citizens.
Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, Mayor of Sukkur and spokesperson for the Sindh government, inspected various disposal stations, including Jail Garden Disposal, Police Headquarters Disposal, Ghanta Ghar Disposal, Brohi Disposal, and Shah Faisal Disposal, during the rain. He reviewed the operation of machinery and pumping processes, which were functioning effectively using generators due to the power outage.
In addition to the fixed drainage systems, mobile machinery has been deployed in low-lying and sensitive areas to facilitate the drainage process.
The Mayor expressed satisfaction with the city's situation, stating that the administration is fully engaged in monitoring the drainage process. He emphasized that areas that previously experienced waterlogging for days are now being cleared rapidly. The Mayor assured citizens that all possible facilities will be provided and directed officials to ensure efficient drainage operations.
The Mayor urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the rain to prevent accidents and difficulties. He assured the public that the Sindh government and municipal administration are working tirelessly to ensure citizens' safety and convenience.
