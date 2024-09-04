Open Menu

SUKKUR Administration Imposes Section 144 For 12th Rabi Ul Awwal

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR administration imposes section 144 for 12th Rabi Ul Awwal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The district administration Sukkur has imposed section 144 from September 7 to October 6 for the peaceful conduct of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) ceremonies and to maintain law and order in the district.

According to the notification issued by the district administration on Wednesday to take immediate pre-emptive measures to avoid a law and order situation.

It imposes a ban on display of arms, using of Loud Speakers, Wall chalking and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution.

The order also also prohibits the playing of audio-video cassettes and printing material promoting hatred and sectarianism.

Related Topics

Law And Order Sukkur September October From

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

3 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

5 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

16 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan