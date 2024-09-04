SUKKUR administration imposes section 144 for 12th Rabi Ul Awwal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The district administration Sukkur has imposed section 144 from September 7 to October 6 for the peaceful conduct of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) ceremonies and to maintain law and order in the district.

According to the notification issued by the district administration on Wednesday to take immediate pre-emptive measures to avoid a law and order situation.

It imposes a ban on display of arms, using of Loud Speakers, Wall chalking and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution.

The order also also prohibits the playing of audio-video cassettes and printing material promoting hatred and sectarianism.