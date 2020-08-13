Sukkur administration launches clean & green Pakistan campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration Sukkur with the help of Forest Department on Thursday has launched the clean and green Pakistan campaign.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar and other officials planted various plants.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said the district administration asked the Forest Department and NGOs to plant more plants in the area. He urged the local notables and traders to grow more and more plants because plants play key role in the eradication of pollution.