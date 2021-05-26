SUKKUR administration sealed 10 shops

The district administration sealed 10 shops, restaurants and imposed fine Rs 10,000 over violations of corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 10 shops, restaurants and imposed fine Rs 10,000 over violations of corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sukkir inspected SOPs implementation at cantonment area and sealed four shops.

He also visited Barrage road, Shikarpur Road and Bender road to inspect SOPs implementation and issuing warnings to 20 others.