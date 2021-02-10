UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Administration Sensitizes People To Encourage Tree Plantation: MC

Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur Municipal Administration, Muhammad Ali Baloch along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

Muhammad Ali also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment.

He further told that municipal administration was organizing different programmes to sensitize the citizens to encourage plantation and to turn the Sukkur city into a green town, the administration has prepared a proper plan which was being implemented in the first week of March 2021, he added.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the tree plantation campaign.

He further said that trees and plants are the prime source of environmental purification and beautification.

Everyone must take part in the campaign to plant trees else the land will turn into a desert as the glaciers are already melting owing to the global warming, he said, adding that the tree plantation campaign would also help address the challenge of growing pollution.

