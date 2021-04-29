UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Administration Starts Action On Violation Of Corona SOPs

Thu 29th April 2021





SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Sukkur has started action over violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In this connection, several markets, shops, wedding halls and markets were checked and thousands of rupees fined was also imposed over corona SOPs violations.

The deputy commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has appealed to the people to ensure implementation of instructions and SOPs issued by the government adding that action would be taken against violators.

