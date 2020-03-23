UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Airport Remain Close From Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:17 PM

Sukkur airport remain close from Tuesday

Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport will remain closed for all domestic flights from March 24 (Tuesday), due to wake of the coronavirus pandemic threat, told Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Sukkur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport will remain closed for all domestic flights from March 24 (Tuesday), due to wake of the coronavirus pandemic threat, told Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Sukkur on Monday.

The period of the airport' shutdown have been told as indefinite.

